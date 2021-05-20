Hwichul Kim, age 69, of Hudson, WI, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home after a battle with cancer. Kim was born January 9, 1952 in South Korea to parents EJae Kim and Soomyeo Park. He attended school at Kyung Hee University and served three years in the Korean Military. In 2000, Kim, his wife An, and son Joohyum moved to Hudson, WI. For nearly 20 years, the two ran the Hudson School of Gymnastics of which they founded. In 2020, they started the Hudson GNG Jungle Gym. Kim had a passion for gymnastics, golf, and fishing. His greatest joy, however, was his family and his two young grandchildren.
Kim will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of fifty years An; son Joohyum (Miseon) Kim; granddaughter, Gia; and grandson, Hamin.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 24th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A visitation will take place one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Willow River Cemetery following the service.
