Ilene Tiedemann

Ilene Ann (Hanley) Tiedemann, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away October 22, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon with her husband Rolf holding her hand. She was born April 3, 1936, in Kinnickinnic Township to Allan and Elizabeth (Hauth) Hanley. She was a graduate and class officer of Hudson High School class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Rolf Tiedemann in September of 1963. Ilene retired from the Hudson School District in 1992 and enjoyed retirement by traveling, watching her grandchildren grow up and spending quality time with the love of her life. Ilene was blessed with a wide variety of friends, family and co-workers throughout her life. She started her love of music in high school playing the saxophone and continued that love of music and dancing with her husband. Together she and Rolf enjoyed every moment of life together. Ilene died with the love of God in her heart and her husband’s hand in hers.
Ilene is preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Elizabeth Hanley; sisters, Grace (Les) Dedrick and Alva (Andy) Kinney; brother, John Hanley; parents-in-law, Henry and Mona Tiedemann; and son-in-law, Tracy Peskar.
Ilene is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Rolf of Hudson, WI; children, Kay Peskar and Kevin (Stacey) Tiedemann; grandchildren, Beth (Mike) Tiedemann, Alli (David) Galloway, Miranda Peskar, Matt Peskar, and Andy (LuAnn) Tiedemann; as well as great-grandchildren, Marshall, Mariah, Ariana, Gwen, Remy, and Grayson; her sisters-in-law, Darlene Hanley, MaryAnn Traiser, Betty Chryst and Martha Bauer; brother-in-law, Rollie (Peg) Tiedemann; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ilene will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, WI, with visitation one hour prior at the church. The mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook Page. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
