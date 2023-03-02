Gone from our Earthly presence, but never to be forgotten. Nathan was born May 9, 1992, and passed away suddenly on March 5, 2022 at home, where he lived with his Mom -his best friend. Nathan is a one-of-a-kind human. He could make anyone smile by just being him and as everyone has said - he was always larger than life. His infectious laugh could be heard from miles away. Nathan was preceded in death by maternal Grandparents Ron and Jayne Bird, paternal Grandparents Ben and June Rosenbush, and one of many of his best buddies Jeremy Johnson who passed only one week prior to Nate. His beloved Dog Brother Malaki joined Nate a short time after his death. Left to cherish his memories are his Mom Kelly Rosenbush, Dad and Stepmom Joe and Michelle Rosenbush, big Brother Joey, big Sister and Brother-In-Law Angie and Pat Powers, little Sister Kayla Rosenbush, and nieces Eliana and Eva Powers who stole his heart from the moment they were born. Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. His friend group is too numerous to try to name, and each of these humans has been a blessing throughout the years and continue to be.
Angie was affectionately named “Nangie” in their younger days due to her sisterly nagging. Yet as years went on, Nate always told her “I love you to the moon and halfway back!”
Nate was known for his love of mashed potatoes - for his 2nd birthday he was asked what he wanted for dinner - and his response was “Tatoes, just Tatoes”
Nate shared a love for Nickelback with his baby sister and would take every chance he got to pick on her, even chasing her on a John Deere tractor a few times.
“Hold On To Memories” - WE LOVE YOU NATE!
