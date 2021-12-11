India F. Linehan

India Ferrell Linehan, age 77, resident of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully December 8, 2021 at the memory unit in Pine Ridge Christian Community Homes in Hudson.
A memorial service will be held in honor of India 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, WI. Visitation to take place one hour prior.
We are grateful she came our way. India Ferrell. She was head and shoulders above the rest. Whether line dancing in her sassy red cowboy boots, Stetson hat or making her delicious chocolate chip cookies, or advising investors in stocks, bonds, insurance, or videoing all of Shane’s high school basketball games, India was always at the top of her game. At the end of the day, India liked to relax with family and friends with a fountain Coca Cola or glass of Sauvignon Blanc. Our lovely lady always had grand plans…A favorite was building big houses for us to live in. But way back before this, she was an “A” student through her school days, a math whiz, a water ski champion, a tennis team player, a black diamond downhill skier, often teamed with Shane crossing the Austrian Alps. The day I came home from work to say that I got the job in Brussels, she said she was already packed. India was an excellent purveyor of bedtime stories for Shane and Piper, whom she held in the palm of her hand while reading C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. With all she did for us, she always still had time and love for “Maggie”, her pretty cocker spaniel. Everything good in our little family was born through India – guiding us, loving us, making us happy. She filled our lives with magic, especially our Christmas homes.
We will miss our exceptional, red-booted lady until the ending of our days. She lived pedal to the medal in those boots. And when she got sick, the stark reality settled in, all she faced losing, her deepest joy, sharing her life with those she held so close. The red boots are ours, now. May we wear them well.
India will remain in the hearts of her loving husband, Don Linehan; son, Shane Linehan; grandchildren, Piper Linehan and Scout Adams; sister, Lois Walker; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lois Ferrell; and brother-in-law, Bob Walker.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Pine Ridge for their kindness and compassion throughout the last 11 years, as well as Lakeview Hospice. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Pine Ridge Christian Homes at the address 1320 Wisconsin St, Hudson, WI 54016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.