Iona Helen Voeltz, age 93 of New Richmond, WI, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Deerfield Gables in New Richmond. Iona was born the daughter of Charles and Olga (Schneider) Seydel on October 6, 1927, in the town of Forest, St. Croix County, WI. She grew up in Forest and attended Camp 14 Elementary School. Iona was married to Robert Voeltz on June 14, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest. The couple farmed together and raised seven children. After the kids grew up, Iona worked as a nurse’s aide at Holy Family Hospital (now Westfields) in New Richmond. She spent the last 16 years of her working career as the dental assistant for Dr. H.C. Mayer. In her retirement, Iona volunteered in the Hospital gift shop and file room. She traveled extensively and participated in multiple card clubs. Iona was a devout Missouri Synod Lutheran and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest. She was meticulous with her yard and flower gardens and was an excellent cook. Iona was a strong determined woman who was known for her strong work ethic. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Olga Seydel; husband, Robert Voeltz; and siblings, Carl (Theron) Seydel, Richard Seydel, Kenneth Seydel, and Idella (Elbert) Persey. Iona is survived by her children, Bruce (Lois) Voeltz, Faye (Ron) Warhol, Leon (Marilyn) Voeltz, Hope (Jerome) McAllister, Jesse Voeltz, Margie (John) Borgstrom, and Carrie Voeltz; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorraine Seydel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Drive New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/iona-voeltz-09-01-2021/. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Iona Helen Voeltz
