Irene Estella (Sapetta) Hines, age 96, of North Hudson, WI passed away on March 19, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls.
Irene was born on April 12, 1926 in Owen, WI to Anton and Helen (LaSota) Sapetta. She grew up on the family farm, attended grade school in Owen, and graduated from Owen-Withee High School. She went on to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Art from UW-Madison and was a member of the Phi Beta Sorority. After college, she began working at the Medford radio station.
On July 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Thomas Hines in Madison, WI. Together, they lived in the Milwaukee area, where she worked at the Milwaukee Public Library. Tom and Irene moved many times across the country for Tom’s work with ATF. They later settled in North Hudson and she began her long career as a secretary for the St. Croix County Clerk of Courts.
Irene loved tending to her flower gardens, baking, taking part in 4-H activities, making fiber art, and weaving bracelets and stoles. She was also very active in the Hudson community through the Octagon House, Phipps Center for the Arts, North Hudson Pepper Fest, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and never missed an opportunity to vote. She was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Irene was also an accomplished flute player and singer.
She is survived by her niece, Phyllis Biedess of Phoenix, AZ; cousin, Louise Parnewicz, godson, Mark Helmle; honorary daughter, Kay Tracy; and numerous dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas in 2008; and sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Tony) Biedess.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at St. Hedwig Old Catholic Cemetery in Thorp, WI. Memorials are preferred to the Carmelite Nuns, 430 Laurel Ave., Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.