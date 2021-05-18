Irene Rose Inlow, age 89 of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 15, 2021 at Comforts of Home in Hudson. Irene was born on September 17, 1931 to parents John and Blanche (Holy) Fredrickson and raised in Hopkins, MN. Irene married her high school sweetheart, Richard Inlow on December 29, 1951 and the two were blessed with 69 years of marriage and three sons.
Irene and her family moved to Hudson in 1970 where Irene and Richard opened Inlow Designs Jewelers, which they owned for 40 years. Irene’s faith and family where the most important to her and she passed her love of Jesus onto them. She had many talents and could even be called the original Martha Stewart. She would put together beautiful and delicious meals for family and friends. She also loved to bake and decorate wedding cakes as well as arrange floral pieces which she had won awards for. Irene and Richard loved to travel even if it was just getting in the car to explore the countryside or a nearby city. Hiking and bicycling were her favorite ways to stay active and also raising many animals on her hobby farm, which included cows, goats and chickens.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Richard; sons Daniel (Lisa), Steven (Jodi), and David (Valdene); grandchildren Juliana, James (Katie), Joseph, Jessica (Michael), Annette (James), Steven Jr. (Angela), Sarah (Josiah), Abigail, Jonathan (Sarah), Yvan (Stephanie), and Stephan (Hema); great-grandchildren Jaiden, Arabella, Maximillion, Cath, James, Tessa, Anna, Joseph, William, Joel, Edward, Evelyn, Eliza, John, Jeremiah, Claire, Adel, Elliott, Sebastian, Luka, Mathis, Davin and Aleric. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers James and Raymond.
A funeral service honoring her life will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Harvestime Outreach Church in Hudson. The visitation will be from 10-11am with service starting at 11am. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
