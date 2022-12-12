J.J. Brusewitz, age 88, passed away on December 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 3, 1934, in Shawano, Wisconsin to Alfred and Selma Brusewitz. J.J. graduated from Bonduel High School in 1952.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Brusewitz; parents, Alfred and Selma; brothers, Maynard and Daniel; sister, Dorothy.
J.J. is survived by children, Richard (Sandy) Brusewitz, Konnie (Mark) Harstad, Jason (Susan) Brusewitz; grandchildren, Megan, Andrew (Ashley), Krista (Daniel), Brad (Emily), and Brinley; great grandchildren, Beckham, Briggs, Bristol, Asher and Hadley.
Funeral service at 11 AM on Friday December 16, 2022, at the Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road Woodbury, Minnesota 55125. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to service at the Church.
