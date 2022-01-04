Jacqueline Marie Barry age 73 of Hammond, WI passed away from Cancer on Dec 31st 2021
Retired from the State of Minnesota in 2004 and continued her passion for league and tournament bowling until 2019
survived by her daughter and son in-law Wendy and Joe. 3 Grand children Troy, Nicole and Jesse and 6 Great grandchildren. Her Son and daughter in-law Leslie and Maria
3 Grandchildren Adriana, Christian and Nathaniel.
Also survived by 3 brother’s and 2 sister’s Les, Mike, Ron, Becky and Michelle. She will be Greatly missed by her Friends and Family
Celebration of life on July 16th 2022
At her daughter Wendy Teske’s house 1065 150th St Hammond WI 54015 @1-4pm
Any donations or flowers can be sent to address above
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.