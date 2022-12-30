James Carbone

James (Jim) Carbone, beloved Husband and Father age 74, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2022, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 27, 1948 to Jim and Doris (Turnquist) Carbone, he grew up on St. Paul’s Eastside and attended Johnson High School. Jim worked as a Letter Carrier for over 25 years at the United States Postal Service. After retirement he worked part-time at Erickson Oil Company for many years.
In 1973 Jim married the love of his life Bonnie Strantz, and together they were blessed with two daughters.
Jim loved bowling, golfing, playing cards, sports, and being with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Bonnie, daughters Carrie (Jamie) Triemert and Angela Carbone; siblings Deanna Krinke, Debbie (Wayne) Shearer.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Darlene LaNasa and cherished dog Vinny.
A visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson from 1-3pm with a memorial service at 3pm. All are welcome to a celebration of life following the service at the Mallalieu Inn, 414 Wisconsin St N, Hudson.
