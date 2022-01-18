James D Shafer

James Donald Shafer, age 86 of New Richmond, WI, died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Deerfield Arbor Assisted Living. Jim was born the son of John and Rose Ann (Lindeman) Shafer on October 15, 1935 in Cumberland, WI. He spent his early years in Cumberland. Jim was confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond. He married Dawn Strese on November 4, 1956 at St. Luke’s. Jim served in the US. Air Force from 1956 – 1960. He spent a few years as a tree trimmer for Tjader-Highstrom. Then he went to work for Early Plumbing and heating. He eventually moved to Countryside Plumbing and Heating where he spent 45 years as a service technician. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, serving in many areas including delivering food from church and Walmart to the local food shelf. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Jim lived a simple life and was admired for his strength of character. He had a servant attitude and was a rock for his family friends, always there to help when needed. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Ann Shafer; daughter, Lori Casey; daughter-in-law, Dawn Marie Shafer; brother, Irvin (Patricia) Shafer; step-sisters, Mary (Max) Organ, Grace (Ray) Mitchell; and in-laws, Walter and Frances Strese. Jim is survived by his wife, Dawn Shafer; children, Randy Shafer, Marlin Shafer, and Linda Hahn; grandchildren, Matthew (Ally) Shafer, Jacob Shafer, Rebecca Hahn, Alex Hahn, Trisha (Kelly Swanson) Casey, and Tyler Casey; great-grandson, Kaden Swanson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Drive New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/james-shafer-01-15-2022/. Interment will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Somerset, WI at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
James D Shafer
