James E. Doyle, age 44, of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away at home on March 23, 2023. He was the son of Michael (Suzanne) Doyle of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and Peg Doyle of River Falls, Wisconsin. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services
James E. Doyle
