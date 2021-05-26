James Jackman

James Edward Jackman, age 76, of River Falls, WI passed away on May 21, 2021. Jim was born on July 31, 1944 to parents, Harold and Irene (Jones) Jackman. Jim attended school in River Falls and graduated with the Class of 1963.
Jim met his wife, Joyce Falteisek, at a wedding dance in Bay City, WI. They were united in marriage on May 3, 1969 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Big River. Together they raised two sons, Jim and Jeff. Jim loved watching his sons and then his grandchildren in their many activities. His true love was family and many memories were made over the years with family time.
Jim was an HVAC engineer for 25 years at The St. Paul Companies in St. Paul, Minnesota, retiring in July of 1999. Jim enjoyed working in his yard and staying busy. There was always something that needed to be done. Watching and feeding the birds gave him much joy. In Jim’s earlier years, he trained and showed German Shepherd dogs in obedience and tracking trials. He and his dog “Rocky” traveled to many shows in the Midwest and Canada. After retirement, Jim took up the hobby of weaving and created many keepsake weaves.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; sons: Jim (Maureen) and Jeff (Erin); six grandchildren: Ariana, Kal, Sydney, Garrison, Brady and Bella. He is further survived by a sister, Julie Monson, brother, John (Tammy) Jackman and other family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E. Division Street, River Falls, WI, with a visitation from 12-2:00pm. The Mass will be livestreamed to: https://www.youtube.com/saintbridget. Interment will be at St. Bridget’s cemetery. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls (715)425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.