James “Jim” Bauer

James “Jim” Robert Bauer, born on October 7th 1948, passed away on March 16th 2022, at the age of 73.
Jim was the son of Robert and Hilary Bauer, born and raised in Wisconsin and lived in Hudson Wisconsin. He worked for UPS and an invisible fence company for a brief time but the majority of his career was running his own tree trimming service. He was a dedicated and hard worker whom was performing tree services all the way into March of this year. If he gave his word that a job would be done it would be done.
He loved being outdoors and only wanted careers that would keep him there. He was once quoted as saying “who needs a health club if you do this everyday”. Jim was a member of the North Star Ski Touring Club and met many lifetime good friends while enjoying his favorite hobbies including skiing, bicycling, canoeing, and just being in nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hilary Bauer; and his sister, Debrah Ligas.
He is survived by his nephew, Andrew “AJ” Ligas of Marietta, Ohio; and niece, Melody Deshon of Loveland Colorado.
In lieu of a memorial service, Jim’s family instead asks friends to visit a park or river, silence your cell phone, and just spend some quiet time enjoying the outdoors and remembering Jim and what he meant to your life.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
