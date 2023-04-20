James ‘Jim’ Otto

James ‘Jim’ Otto, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2023 in Buford, GA. Born on August 28, 1961, in Ladysmith, WI. Jim spent his childhood in Roberts, WI and graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1979.

Jim enjoyed football, golf, music, and time with friends and family. His career moved him from Maplewood, MN to Mesquite, NV to Buford, GA and he remained a loyal and avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dolores Otto, brother Alan, and his wife, Rachel Renville. Survived by his son, John McLean and granddaughter, Charlotte McLean, Buford, GA; brother, David ‘Dave’ Otto of Star Prairie, Judith (Judy Otto) McKee of Forest Lake, and Jean Otto of Edina, MN, and his nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date near his hometown of Roberts, WI.

