July 19, 1943 - April 22, 2022

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - James Kuhn, 78, River Falls, Wis., died Friday, April 22, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, at Glen Park Pavilion in River Falls. Interment will be in First Congregational Memorial Garden in River Falls.

Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you