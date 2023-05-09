James Marfell

James E. “Jim” Marfell passed away peacefully in hospice care at the Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin with family by his side on May 6, 2023, after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Jim was born on March 27, 1940, to the late Donald and Shirley (Jenks) Marfell in Boyceville, Wisconsin.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S Air Force from December 4, 1959, until he was honorably discharged on May 31, 1963.
On September 02, 1964, Jim married the Love of his Life, Barbara Ann Olson. Together, they shared over fifty (50) years of marriage. and raised their four (4) children in St. Mary’s Point, Minnesota.
Jim spent thirty (30) years working as a heavy road equipment mechanic for the City of Minneapolis until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Jim fell in love with restoring and showing his prized Oldsmobile’s where he earned many awards all over the country for his beautiful show cars.
Jim will be forever loved and deeply missed by his (former) wife, Barbara, children, Steven (Sheila), Oakdale, MN, Sandra (Jeff) Hagen, Havlock, NC, Judy (Jeff) Johnson, Lakeland, MN, Mathew (Shannon), Lake St. Croix Beach, MN; Sisters, Mary Zempel, Eau Claire, WI, Judy Olson, Hudson, WI, Carol (Ray) Talmage, Boyceville, WI, Susie Deacon, Eau Claire, WI; Brother, William “Bill” Marfell, Fergus Falls, MN; Five (5) Grandchildren; Six (6) Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on May 20th, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 PM at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson, WI 54016. Private inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Research.
