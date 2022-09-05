James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Schwenk, and his mother, Vivian (Mayer) Schwenk. He is survived by his brother, Richard Schwenk, his sister JoAnn (Schwenk) Carlson, his wife Mary, daughter Kathryn, son David, and grandchildren Jameson, Roslyn, and Lauren (Axtell) and Leo (Schwenk).
Starting in 1964, Jim was known for his work teaching instrumental music at many Wausau area elementary schools, later directing the Horace Mann and Wausau East orchestras. Generations of students learned an appreciation for the performing arts under his gentle (and incredibly patient) guidance. Jim was also known for musical direction of many Wausau Community Theater productions, playing trumpet in the Wausau Symphony and Concert Band, as well as many performances in dance bands and jazz groups in the Wausau area.
An interment ceremony will be held at 2:00 on October 4 at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI.
