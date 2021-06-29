James “Smiley” Johannsen age 71 of Hudson WI, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2021. Smiley was born on August 14, 1949 to parents Peter and Alice [Evenson] Johannsen. He grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1967. He worked as a union carpenter at 3M before retiring from the union.
Smiley had a passion for motorcycles and classic cars. He was a member of MSRA [Minnesota Street Rod Association] and he loved to attend car shows. Smiley’s pride and joy was his 1955 Chevy, and his Road Smith Honda 3 wheeler. Smiley enjoyed motorcycling with friends but also enjoyed riding solo. Smiley was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, and he was a big fan of NASCAR races. Smiley spent his winters in AZ and like, wherever he went, made many close friends.
He will always be remembered for his outgoing and friendly personality and will remain in the hearts of his sisters Mary Jane [Bill] Slater, Helen [Lloyd] Erickson, sister-in-law Shirley Johannsen, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
His parents Peter and Alice, brothers, Walter, Howard, Russell, Richard “Dick” and sister-in-law Mickey Johannsen, precede him in death
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI from 3-5 pm. Masks will be required. For those unable to attend, there will be another celebration of life that will take place at a future date. Memorials are preferred to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.