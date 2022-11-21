Janet Emerson

Janet Lois Emerson, age 92, of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away on November 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 24, 1930, to Charles and Mary LaBarre in Little Canada, Minnesota. Janet was a devoted Christian, mother, and lived her life through her faith. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Janet was a member of Lay Carmelites and Willowettes singing group. She enjoyed collecting recipes, and cooking for those she loved, she was a great cook. Janet belonged to her local Homemakers group. She was skilled at sewing and embroidery and loved music. In her twenties she was a member of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Marching Band. Janet enjoyed classic movies, the Green Bay Packers and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by husband, William Emerson; daughter, Renee Jones; infant son, John Emerson; son-in-law, Mark Woodward; parents, Charles and Mary LaBarre.
Janet is survived by her loving children, Joan (Bob) Berning, Tom (Cheryl) Emerson, Mary Sue (Paul) Izzo, Tim (Sue) Emerson, Jeff (Darlene) Emerson, Janelle Woodward, Mike Emerson (significant other, Lori); 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Johnson and Suzanne Bearth; brother, Charles (Donna) LaBarre; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) on Monday November 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for two hours prior to Mass at the church.
