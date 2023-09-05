Janet Lynn Minette, age 76, of River Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 31, 2023. Janet was the daughter of Weldon and Pearl (Palmer) Berger; she was born on February 10, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN. Janet attended Ladysmith High School graduating with the class of 1965. She had a 37-year career at the University of Minnesota as a Secretary in the Mathematics department. Janet’s life was blessed with three children: Melissa, Laura, and Jason.
Janet was a wonderful person with a passion for animals, children, her family and her community. She loved her pets, as they were her children as well, dogs, horses, and everything in between. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life; she loved them fiercely and unconditionally. She was very fond of going out for breakfast brunch and inviting anyone she could think of to come with! Janet was also extremely proud of her career with the University of Minnesota, the college campus life was always exciting and she enjoyed working with the students. Before her University career, Janet owned a women’s clothing store in downtown River Falls. In her later years, Janet found great pleasure in reading, watching crime television, movies, and especially PBS Network. Her family and friends will miss her golden heart, tender care, and loving demeanor greatly.
Janet is survived by her children, Melissa (Kraig) Kraemer, Laura Minette, and Jason (Belinda) Minette; grandchildren: Jeff (Rosie) Kraemer, Katelyn (Ritvik Parupalli) Kraemer; and her siblings: Terry Berger, David Berger, and Barbara (Tim) Wilson. Her parents, Weldon and Pearl, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home: 520 11th St. Hudson, WI 54016. A visitation will start at 12:00pm. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-425-5644
