Janet V. Dopkins, age 91, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home. She was born the daughter of Lloyd and MayBel Tyler on February 17, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI. Janet grew up in Eau Claire, attending Eau Claire High School. She married Byron E. Dopkins in Eau Claire on April 14, 1951. Janet raised six children until they were all in school and then she started working in the food service industry at the River Falls High School, Village Inn (Westwind), Country Kitchen (Kinni Café), and UWRF where she retired in 1996. In 1997, Byron and Janet moved to Amery, WI, living there for twenty years. She loved ceramics, cooking, sewing, fishing, and reading. Janet loved eating snacks, especially doughnut holes, which she thought was the sixth food group. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Byron and Janet were quite involved with the First Covenant Church, Lake Beauty Bible Camp, the VFW, and the Amery Senior Center. Janet was spunky and full of energy.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Byron E.; parents, Lloyd and Maybel Tyler; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Theis; great-grandson, Edison Luciano; siblings, Elaine (Ken) Fox, Juanita (Paul) Belland, Fred (Marge) Tyler, Charles (Jean) Tyler, Harvey Tyler, Sonja Krueger, and Richard Tyler; brothers-in-law, Bill Kent and Bill Hatfield.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Del) Anderson, Joni (David) Kolb, Byron (Vicki) Dopkins, Cindy (Dale) Tretsven, Pamela (Frank) Ekstrom, Lori (Dennys) Bisogno; grandchildren, Amy Theis, Troy Theis, Travis Theis, Andrew (Linda) Johnson, Heidi (George) Crozer, Elizabeth (David) Mathis, Gretchen (Mike) Bux, Kimberly (Edison) Luciano, Benjamin (Megan) Kolb, Sarah (Daren) Cotter, Benjamin Dopkins, Tyler (Melanie) Tretsven, Richard (Anna) Tretsven, Andrew Tretsven, Stephanie Sims, Jordan Sims, Jeffrey Sims, Sebastian Bisogno, Samantha (Tristan) Tausendschoen, Dominic Bisogno; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nina Kent and Joyce Hatfield; sister-in-law, Gloria Tyler; brother-in-law, DeWayne Krueger; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00PM at First Covenant Church (1374 N Main St.) in River Falls with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
