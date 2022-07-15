Jan Lecander, 82, of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022. Jan grew up in New Richmond on a small dairy farm. She loved to ride horses and was oldest of seven children. She married Howard Lecander, a hometown boy and moved to Minneapolis where Howard finished chiropractic school and their son Jeffrey was born. After completing school, Howard and Jan moved to Glenwood, Minnesota where they lived for 20 years before returning to Minnesota and then finally back to their hometown of New Richmond, Wisconsin. Besides raising her family, she had several jobs throughout her life including secretarial work, owning a gift shop called The Gift Cupboard, and working for Graham Marketing which took her many places around the world. Jan loved interior decorating, working in her gardens, travel, and spending time with her granddaughters. She also loved the family cabin on Ban Lake and would read the days away on the screened in porch, her favorite place! Jan will be dearly missed and always remembered for her beautiful smile, sparkling blue eyes, list making, organization, and sometimes feisty attitude. Jan was predeceased by her parents Robert and Genevieve Monteith, and sisters Linda Johnson and Kathie Anderson. She is survived by her husband Howard Lecander, her son Jeff Lecander and his wife Sheila Lecander, her daughter Kay Kauzlarich and her husband Charles Kauzlarich, five granddaughters Ashley Marie Traver and husband Kurt Traver, Nikki Scheiller, Cassandra Kauzlarich, Chelsea Lecander and Kaelyn Lecander, one great grandson Benek Ace Traver and four brothers Jim Monteith and wife Diane, Joe Monteith and wife Donna, Bill Monteith and wife Yvonne, and Mike Monteith and wife Kele. There will be a private celebration of life, for family, to be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services.
Janice Irene Lecander
