Janice “Jan” (Parnell) Hendrickson, age 72, a life-long resident of Somerset passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, August 13, 2023. She graduated from Somerset High School with the class of 1968. On December 31, 1971, she married Donald Hendrickson. The couple was blessed with two children. While raising the children, Jan volunteered with numerous positions throughout the community, including Girl Scouts and the school district. She later attended and graduated from the former WITC with a degree in accounting and went on to work at the schools in Somerset and then became the long-time Clerk of Court with the Village of Somerset. She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Jan is survived by her husband, Don Hendrickson; daughter, Anna (Jeff) Stanway; son, Donovan Hendrickson; only grandson (her pride and joy), Nathan Stanway; her siblings, Mike Parnell, Dick (Janet) Parnell, Roxi (Randall) Rademaker, Don Parnell, Brian (Deb) Parnell; brother-in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Parnell and her mother, Yvonne Parkhurst. A Celebration of Jan’s Life will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. A reception will follow the service. Visitation will also be Friday from 11:00-12:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Janice “Jan” Hendrickson
