Jean Alice Krumm, age 82 of New Richmond, WI, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Orchard View Terrace in New Richmond. Jean was born on March 27, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Clinton and Harriet (Millar) Clark. She was married to Neal Krumm on April 22, 1961 at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI. Neal and Jean owned a dairy farm east of New Richmond where Neal farmed. Jean worked at the New Richmond Clinic for over 30 years. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church for 60 years, and was also a member of the Willow River Piece Makers Quilt Guild with her sister Nancy. Jean was a friend to everyone who met her. She greeted everyone with that smile that would light up the room. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Krumm; parents, Clinton and Harriet Clark; brother, David Clark; sister, Marilyn Bents; great-grandson, Alexander Lauck; and in-laws, Helmuth and Hazel (Norlander) Krumm. Jean is survived by 3 children, Mike (Cheryl) Krumm, Renee Stiteler (Mike Whaley), and Duane (Jami) Krumm; 6 grandchildren, Matthew Krumm, Taylor (Landon) Cooke, Peyton Krumm, Avery Neale Krumm, Jessica Lauck and Janel Habisch; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Richard) Maki and Karen Smith; brother, James (Ann) Clark; and dozens of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church 218 County Road K, New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/jean-krumm-10-25-2022/. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2-6 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Jean Alice Krumm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Minnesota man killed in suspected drunken driving crash on I-94
-
Bennett's Chop & Railhouse to shuttle customers to Twin Cities events via new Hudson location
-
Hudson High takes on broadway's "Cinderella"
-
Natural Connections: These snowbirds stay in Minnesota, Wisconsin
-
Hudson soccer headed to state for third straight year
Latest e-Edition
Currently in Cannon Falls
58°
Sunny
65° / 30°
6 PM
57°
7 PM
52°
8 PM
49°
9 PM
47°
10 PM
46°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.