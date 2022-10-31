Jean Alice Krumm

Jean Alice Krumm, age 82 of New Richmond, WI, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Orchard View Terrace in New Richmond. Jean was born on March 27, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Clinton and Harriet (Millar) Clark. She was married to Neal Krumm on April 22, 1961 at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI. Neal and Jean owned a dairy farm east of New Richmond where Neal farmed. Jean worked at the New Richmond Clinic for over 30 years. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church for 60 years, and was also a member of the Willow River Piece Makers Quilt Guild with her sister Nancy. Jean was a friend to everyone who met her. She greeted everyone with that smile that would light up the room. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Krumm; parents, Clinton and Harriet Clark; brother, David Clark; sister, Marilyn Bents; great-grandson, Alexander Lauck; and in-laws, Helmuth and Hazel (Norlander) Krumm. Jean is survived by 3 children, Mike (Cheryl) Krumm, Renee Stiteler (Mike Whaley), and Duane (Jami) Krumm; 6 grandchildren, Matthew Krumm, Taylor (Landon) Cooke, Peyton Krumm, Avery Neale Krumm, Jessica Lauck and Janel Habisch; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Richard) Maki and Karen Smith; brother, James (Ann) Clark; and dozens of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church 218 County Road K, New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/jean-krumm-10-25-2022/. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2-6 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Monday from 10-11 am at the church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

