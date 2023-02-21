Jean E. Hines, age 75, of Hudson, WI, died on February 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital.
She was born on October 15, 1947 in Moorhead, MN to Phillip and Borghilde “Borgie” (Line) Eastlund. She attended school at Moorhead State University, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree there in 1974. She was working at earning her Master’s degree in School Psychology at the University of South Dakota.
She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and loved gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; children: Bretta, Jessalyn (Ryan) Siewert, and Tara (Tim Kaiser); grandchildren: Matt (Marissa), Emma, Everett, and Carter; siblings, Dr. Ted (Carol) Eastlund and Jon (Emily) Eastlund; nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Janelle (Robert) Hill and Jeanine (Paul) Marlin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Borghilde; and brother, Larry Eastlund.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1-3p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, followed by a time for sharing at 3p.m. Memorials are preferred to the family.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.