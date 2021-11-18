Jean Jorgenson

Jean Anne Jorgenson, age 72, of Roberts, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Kinnic Health and Rehab in River Falls. Jean was born on February 4, 1949 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Harold and Lorna (Davison) Jorgenson. She grew up Burkhardt and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1967. Jean worked several years as a nursing assistant, but loved the over 20 years she spent in home childcare. She cherished any time she got to take care of babies, but all the children Jean worked with always brought joy to her life.
Jean inherited her Grandma Davison’s green thumb and truly relished the time she spent in her flower garden. She enjoyed food, and was also a talented cook who delighted in cooking meals for family and friends. Jean was fond a traveling, and had been on several cruises. She was an avid Packer fan and possessed a big laugh that could be easily heard from a distance, or picked out of a crowd.
Jean will remain in the hearts of her sister, Judy; and may other relatives and friends. Her parents precede her in death.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Houlton Cemetery.
