Jean Marie Green, age 57 of New Richmond, WI, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Jean was born the daughter of Willie and Katherine Maitrejean on July 11, 1965 in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in New Richmond, WI. Jean attended St. Mary’s School and New Richmond High School, graduating with the class of 1983. After high school, she attended WITC before going to work for West Publishing/Thomson Reuters where she worked until retiring in 2021. On January 19, 1996, Jean was married to Darwin Green at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She liked boating and just being on the water. She was often the life of the party and loved to make others smile and laugh. Jean was compassionate, caring and full of life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Katherine Maitrejean; husband, Darwin Green; and sister, Patricia Scott. Jean is survived by her daughter, Anna Green; brothers-in-law, Patrick Scott, David (Karen) Green, Eugene Green, Ron Green and Rodney Green; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 151 S Washington Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/jean-green-11-26-2022/. Visitation will also be on Monday from 11 am - 12 noon at the church. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Jean Marie Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
34°
Clear
42° / 23°
10 PM
34°
11 PM
33°
12 AM
33°
1 AM
32°
2 AM
31°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.