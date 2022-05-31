Jean Troyer

Jean C. Troyer age 76 of Hudson, Wisconsin, died peacefully on May 28, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Jean was born on June 22, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia; the daughter of Robert and Irma (Liddell) Cowan. Jean grew up in So. St. Paul graduating from So. St. Paul High School in the class of 1963. Following high school, she attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with Honors in 1967. She would meet another U of MN student and it wouldn’t take long for both to know they were meant for each other. Jean was united in marriage to Ronald Troyer on June 9, 1968 at the Hamline United Methodist Church of St. Paul.
Jean taught elementary school in White Bear Lake and St. Paul. After moving to Hudson in 1984, she was the Christian Education Director at the Hudson United Methodist Church, a position she held until retiring in 2001. Jean was a talented seamstress designing and sewing her own wedding dress as well as her daughter Julie’s wedding dress. Her sewing talents enabled her to be a costume creator for many shows at the Children’s Theater, Phipps Center for the Arts and assisted with costumes for Hudson High School Theater productions.
Jean was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction books. She was involved with a several book clubs, whether meeting in person and on-line during the pandemic. Furthermore, Jean loved the Hudson Library. She always looked forward to trips to the library to find a new book or simply to have some quiet reflection time. Her desire was for Memorials given to honor her life be given to the Hudson Library.
Prior to the covid pandemic, Jean was an active member at the Hudson YMCA. She enjoyed the aquatic exercises in the pool and the friendships it developed. Having coffee at the YMCA after her exercise classes was a highlight of the day for her. She deeply appreciated the friendship the YMCA Staff showed her during her illness with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Troyer; son, John Troyer of Bristol, England; son-in-law, Deneb Bucella of Milan, Italy; grandchildren, Aaron and Penny Bucella; sister-in-law, Judy Cowan of Roseville; cousin, Barb (Bob) Janoski of Madison WI; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Troyer Bucella; and brother, Robert M. Cowan Jr.
A Memorial Service honoring Jean’s life will be 4:00 PM Wednesday, June 8, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. Eleventh St. Hudson, WI. Visitation will be one hour before Service. Interment will be at a later date. Special thank you to Lakeview Hospice and Christian Community Home, Hudson for the kind care and support they provided to Jean as we said goodbye.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
