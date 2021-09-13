Jeanette M O’Connell, age 94 of New Richmond, WI, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born November 2, 1926, to John Karl (Charley) and Elma (Bremer) Holmstadt in Lake City, MN. She is survived by her children Candice (Tim) Stoll, Jack (Tami) O’Connell and Richard (Patience) O’Connell; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. Sisters Evelyn (Arnold) Johnson and Delores Weir; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald O’Connell, her parents John Karl (Charley) and Elma (Bremer) Holmstadt, daughter, Kathleen O’Connell, sisters, Violet (Cecil) Howard, Rachel (Norbert) Marx, Brother, Fritz (Berdelle) Holmstadt and brother-in-law Arnold Weir. She was a loved 2nd grade schoolteacher in New Richmond for 25 years and a well-loved member of United Methodist church. She left an imprint on the hearts of many and will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 am at the United Methodist Church 209 E Second Street New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/jeanette-oconnell/. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Thursday from 9-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Jeanette M. O’Connell
