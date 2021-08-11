Jeanne K. Laganowski, age 88, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died on August 8, 2021 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Jeanne was born on April 20, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Lucille (Denessen) Vannieuwenhoven (Vann). She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Messmer High School. After high school, Jeanne worked for many years in the family bakery.
In 1954, she was united in marriage to James Kelly. Though the two would later divorce, they were blessed with their son, Chris. Years later Jeanne married Roman Laganowski and they remained married until his passing.
When her son moved to the Hudson, WI area, Jeanne moved with him and spent the last nine years in Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living, where she enjoyed her resident neighbors, listening to music, learning new things and playing BINGO.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Linda) Kelly; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernard Vann and Lucy (Richard) Adamski; and sister-in-law, Gloria Vann.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roman; former-husband, James; parents, Joseph and Lucille; siblings, Margie and Robert Vann; and sisters-in-laws, Sue and Donna Vann.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay, WI.
Services with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
