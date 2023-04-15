Jeannine Mae (Rolf) Murphy

Jeannine Mae (Rolf) Murphy, aged 94 years, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family, on Sat., March 25, 2023.  The service will be held on Sat., April 29, 2023, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson, WI. Visitation at 11:30 a.m., and the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a late luncheon.  Memorials can be made to the Jeannine Murphy Estate.

