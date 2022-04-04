Jeffrey Allen Larson age 60 of New Richmond died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home. Jeff was born the son of Robert and Janet (Hackbarth) Larson on November 26, 1961 in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in New Richmond, graduating from New Richmond High School with the class of 1980. Jeff attended technical school at Century College and after completing his course work, went to work at Larson’s Hardware & Appliance. In 1992, Jeff purchased the business from his parents, becoming the 3rd generation of Larson’s to own and operate the store. He enjoyed fishing in all seasons and being outdoors. Jeff was kind, passionate man who was considerate of others and believed in serving his customers. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd (Alma) Larson and Harold (Evelyn) Hackbarth. Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Janet Larson; siblings, Dale (Faye) Larson and Julie Larson; nephew, Troy (Samantha) Larson; other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Jeff’s Life will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 with visitation from 10 am – 12 noon, a brief service at noon followed by a luncheon at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Jeffrey A. Larson
