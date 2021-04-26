Jennie Rothschild Sperling, age 92, a resident of River Falls, WI, passed away on April 17, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1928 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Samuel and Mildred (Melenthin) Taub. Jennie married Bill (Wilbur) Sperling at St. Mathew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin on August 17, 1947.
During college at University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, Jennie kept busy as a switchboard operator for “Ma Bell” and knitting sweaters for our soldiers. Once she had children, she was a stay-at-home mom keeping busy attending all of her children’s activities, helping out friends, and making the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. When her children were all in school, she worked in the social studies resource center at River Falls High School. She also kept busy as a River Falls Lioness, a member of Ladies’ Aid at church, as a church council member, and being politically active. In her free time, Jennie loved bowling, playing cards, bingo, traveling, visiting with friends, and going to the lake.
Jennie was always incredibly supportive of Bill’s career even though it often meant packing up and moving which they did many times going full circle from Webster to Milwaukee, to Kent, OH, to Delmar, NY, to Ridgefield, CT, to Sun Prairie, WI, and finally back to River Falls. They even spent a year traveling and studying in a 20 ft. trailer doing graduate research in Texas, Washington, D.C., and at the U.N. in New York City. She also shared Bill’s love of sports and never missed any event that he coached or announced as “The Voice of the Falcons” cheering on her team, whether in the bleachers or pacing the fence at Ramer Field.
Jennie is survived by her loving husband, Bill; children, Mary Beth (Bryan) Rivard, Susan Hexum, Mark (Olga Patricia) Sperling, “surrogate son” Tom Kusilek; grandchildren, Nicole (Noah) Kelm, Tanner Sperling, Brandon Sperling, Andrew Franko, Aaron Franko and Nathan Rivard; great grandchildren, Rachelle Kelm, Ava Franko, Emma Rivard and Ryan Rivard; sister-in-law, Ruth Schultz; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Roger Kampstra officiating.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls ( 715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
