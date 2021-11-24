Jens Peter Jensen of Hudson, WI passed away on November 19, 2021 at the age of 72 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN.
Jens Peter was born in Braaby, Denmark and came to the United States in 1983. It wasn’t long after that he found the love of his life, Jan Jensen, who he married on June 1, 1996.
Jens Peter was a Master Engineer with a brilliant mind for design and innovative ideas. He was the founder and owner of two companies – Evaporator Dryer Technologies, Inc. in Hammond, WI and Stainless Machining Technologies, Inc. in Fond du Lac, WI. Jens Peter was an accomplished entrepreneur who cared deeply about the people who surrounded him and helped bring his ideas to life and what his companies have grown to today.
While his passion has always been his work, Jens Peter loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling throughout the US in his motorhome, camping, and boating with his family in Northern Wisconsin. Jens Peter also loved flowers and gardening.
He will forever be in the hearts of his loving wife Jan Jensen, stepson Jamie (Kristy) Vermeer and grandson Steven. Jens Peter is also survived by family in Denmark, including sisters Karen Christiansen and Inga Brorson, niece Jenna Larsen, nephews Jens Christiansen, Morten Christiansen, Svend Christiansen, Kim Brorson, Jesper Brorson, and Per Brorson.
Jens Peter is preceded in death by his parents Kristian Jensen and Ruth Sigrid Jensen.
A memorial service will be held at O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI on December 2, 2021. The visitation will begin at 4:00 pm followed by a service at 5:00 pm.
