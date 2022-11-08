Jere L. Hendrickson

Jere Hendrickson, age 74, died in her home surrounded by family. Jere was born in Oklahoma and raised in St Paul, MN. She attended Central High School and the University of Minnesota. She was a flight attendant as a young adult and a real estate appraiser for the last 35 years. Jere was a supportive and loyal friend and was her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader.
Jere is well known for her incredible sense of humor, wit, fashion and great storytelling. She had an adoration for horses, dogs, and bison; her other passions include building beautiful flower gardens, sewing and embroidery, and travelling. Jere was committed to social justice and was honored to introduce Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to the UMN Campus in 1967. As a young girl she was an on pointe ballet dancer and ice-skater and played neighborhood ice hockey with friends.
Jere is survived by her children, Jennifer Bendickson, Andrea Kimlinger (Bendickson), Marissa Bendickson; son-in-law, Alan Kimlinger; grandchildren, Alexandra Bendickson, and Accacia Kimlinger. Jere is preceded in death by her father, George Allen and her uncle, Ross Sanderson. Memorials may be directed to the family in support of Jere’s casting ceremony.
