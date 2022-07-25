Jerome “Jerry” Johnson

Jerome “Jerry” A. Johnson, age 73 of Hudson, WI, passed away surrounded by family on July 24, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born on September 27, 1948 in Amery to Alfred and Olive (Hansen) Johnson. He grew up on the family farm with his six siblings and graduated from Clear Lake High School with the class of 1966 before studying at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Jerry held a lifelong love of books, and this passion shaped his entire adult life. Out of college, Jerry moved to Denver, Colorado, and took a job as a Book Scout, where he tried to locate copies of desired books for a local book dealer. After a few years, he became a Bookman himself and opened his own bookstore where he would buy, sell and trade used books. He eventually relocated to Lacrosse where he opened the Badger Book Shop. It was at the book shop where he met his wife, Patricia Olson, and the couple were married on July 30, 1994 at Bethel Lutheran in Hudson. The couple resided in Hudson where Jerry continued working as a Bookman locating and dealing books, but also began a 20+ year career with Webb/Quebecor Printing. At Quebecor, Jerry worked as a press operator and in logistics before transferring to shipping periodicals. He enjoyed learning new things and was a member of a Civil War Round Table that met in Stillwater. Jerry will be missed by many.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patty; step-son, Michael (Sarah) Warren; grandchildren, Chase and Hunter Gerken, and Derrick Warren; siblings, Joe, Mary Boigenzahn, Fred, Rick, Sue, and Mike; many nieces and a few nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at the Houlton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, 715-386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
