Jerrol (Jerry) Conley, age 88, passed away peacefully May 4, 2021, at Christian Community Homes in Hudson, WI. His battle with pancreatic cancer showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jerry stayed strong until the end.
Jerry was born on December 21, 1932 in Duluth, Minnesota; the son of Floyd and Ellen Conley. He was raised in Wrenshall, Minnesota where he graduated from high school. Following high school, he enlisted in the armed forces where he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he furthered his education at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he received his degree in education. On August 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Myrtle “Jean” Levaque in Cloquet, Minnesota. This union would be blessed with four children. Sadly, Jean would precede him in death in in 2012. Jerry’s passion in life was helping people. Everyone who came in contact with him grew from the experience. He worked for more than thirty years as a high school teacher at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond WI, where he also coached and volunteered with youth programs/community activities. He was an avid golfer, marathon runner and tennis player. After retirement, Jerry moved to Hudson where he donated his time to many activities, including the food shelf, adoration chapel, church choir, and Knights of Columbus. Moreover, he wintered down south in Mercedes, Texas. Here, he would serve as an ESL tutor for children. In March of 2014, he would be united in marriage to Glad Meyer Conlow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson.
Jerry’s life was guided by his strong faith in God. Never wanting to be the center of attention, Jerry quietly blessed others with his humor, generosity and compassion.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Glad, and his children, Joe Conley, Joy (Steve) Pitzl, Jack (Helen) Conley, and Jayne (Mike) Braun. Jerry will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Nicholas, Conley, Jacob, Carter; great grandchildren Emmett and Dahlia; siblings Carol (Lyle) Bradley, Jon Conley, Kathy Conley-Cranford, and Dan (Peggy) Conley. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, parents Floyd and Ellen Conley, and sisters Camilia (Wylie) Johnson and Mary Ellen (Dale) Morey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Jerry 11AM, Friday, May 7th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine Street, Hudson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 6th from 5pm to 7pm with a prayer service at 6:45PM at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home at 520 11th Street South, Hudson. If you would be willing, bring a non-perishable item to donate to the food shelf which held a special place in Jerry’s heart. His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things; I will set you over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’ Matthew 25: 21. For those interested in giving a memorial, Jerry chose memorials that were special to him: St. Patrick’s school and donations for the food shelf. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
