Jerry Adams

Jerry S. Adams, age 92, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023 with family by his side.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son-in-law Jerry Johnson; brother-in-law Ferdie Krenz and his parents Stuart and Lillian.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Georgia; children Julie (Malcolm) Clegg, Nancy Johnson, Eric (Betty) Adams, and Paul (Patti) Adams; grandchildren Steven (Ola) Clegg, Jamie (Estera) Clegg, Rachel (Pavel) Zaprawa, Claudia Johnson, Robbie (Kait) Adams, Ericka (Justin) Gannon, Erin (Bryce) Hargrove, Cailin (Phil) Ashfield, Riley (Megan) Adams, Braden (Emma) Adams; 17 great grandchildren; sister Betty Krenz and AFS son(s )Stuart (Suzanne) Hamilton family and Uwe (Inga) Leuffert family.
Jerry was born on January 2, 1931 in Sleepy Eye, MN, to parents Stuart and Lillian (Schmidt) Adams. Jerry graduated from Sleepy Eye High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he earned his degree in Agronomy. Upon graduation Jerry was offered a full-time position working for Del Monte in Sleepy Eye, where he met the love of his life, Georgia Grinager. They were married on June 7, 1953. Together they were blessed with four children.
Jerry, devoted first and foremost to his faith and to his family, was always there to support his kids and eventually his grandchildren. An outdoorsman at heart, he could identify nearly every kind of bird. He enjoyed hunting and watching sports especially baseball. But what Jerry may most be remembered as, was a storyteller. He told wonderfully imaginative stories with life lessons at their core.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Monday, February 27,2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Downtown, Hudson. Visitation will be from 10-11 am with a funeral service at 11am. Lunch will be provided.
Memorials may be made to Gillette Children’s Hospital or to Bethel Lutheran Church.
