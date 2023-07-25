Jerry Peterson

Jerry was born and raised in River Falls, WI March 15 1941. He graduated from River Falls High School in 1959. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. After the service he worked briefly at 3M before joining his father in the trucking business. Later he delivered service oil for Phillips 66 out of Roberts and River Falls. After he moved to trucking again working mostly for Erickson Oil Products out of Hudson, WI.
When not making his lawn look sharp Jerry enjoyed golfing, road trip vacations and hanging with friends. He had a love of animals and enjoyed a good Packer game. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Gordy and Inez. He’s survived by wife Carol and son Cory. Sisters Marilyn (Weiss), Karen (Larson) and brother Dale (Debbie). A private gathering will be held with close friends and family in honor of Jerry’s life. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in Jerry’s memory. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.