Jesse Murphy

Jesse Laurence Murphy, age 43 of Minneapolis, MN, formerly of River Falls, WI, passed away unexpectedly June 25, 2021 in Hastings, MN. Jesse was born June 15, 1978 in Hastings, MN to Laurence and Kristie (Kittleson) Murphy. He graduated from River Falls High School, with the Class of 1996. Jesse worked in the construction industry as a Journeyman for the Iron Workers Union Local 512, where he established a great brotherhood with other members. He had the honor of making several contributions erecting countless structures throughout Minneapolis, notably U.S. Bank Stadium renovation.
Jesse loved living in Minneapolis and especially enjoyed in his time walking around Bde Maka Ska and nearby parks, reflecting on God’s splendor around him. He was a talented photographer and loved capturing the beauty of nature and wildlife. Techy, Jesse was always intrigued with the latest in technology, an avid youtuber, and gifted in digital photo editing and restoration. Jesse was active and took great interest in his health and fitness. He enjoyed watching the Classic Pro Wrestling and was a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan. Jesse had a way of capturing people’s hearts with his warm smile and gentle kindness.
Jesse will remain in the hearts of his mother, Kris Kittleson; father, Laurence Murphy; brother, Brett Murphy; step grandmother, Barbara Kittleson; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernard “Sam” and Dorothy Kittleson; paternal grandparents, William and Margaret “Peg” Murphy; cousin, Nicole Kittleson; and aunts Maureen (Murphy) Johnson, and Kathy (Murphy) Schommer.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 1:00 – 3:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S 3rd St., River Falls, WI. A graveside service will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prescott, WI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
