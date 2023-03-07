Jill A. Laughnan, age 49, died unexpectedly on February 27, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.
Jill was born on January 29, 1974 in Hudson, WI to John “Jack” and Kathleen “Kathy” (Bogucki) Laughnan. She made lasting impressions and meant so much to so many. She was intensely loving, kind, and funny. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, and had a passion for music.
She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Foster; parents, Jack and Kathy Laughnan; siblings: Jack Randall “JR” (Barb) Laughnan, Jodi (Jon Osborne) Laughnan, and Christopher (Kristi) Harwell; many nieces and nephews; and loving partner of over 17 years, Chad Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Brad Harwell.
