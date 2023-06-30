Joan Clare Kuechler Hansen, 84, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 at home in River Falls with her family by her side.
Joan was born in Herbster, WI to William and Myrtle Kuechler on November 2, 1938. She graduated from South Shore High School in Port Wing, WI, and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1961, with degrees in Art and Elementary Education. She later earned her Master of Science Degree in Education.
During her time at UWRF, Joan met William Hansen, and they were married August 8, 1964. Bill and Joan had two children, William and Bethany.
Joan began her teaching career in White Bear Lake, MN. After the family moved back to River Falls, she started a 22-year career teaching third grade at St. Bridget Catholic School. She also taught “Art for Elementary Teachers” at UWRF. Joan loved teaching and her students, and each year’s class was her “favorite”.
Joan loved being a wife, mom, grandmother, and aunt and was deeply loved in return. Her family will miss her patience, her beautiful smile, her kindness, her intelligence, her creativity, and her positive and supportive nature.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bill, their children Bill (Karen) of River Falls and Bethany of Minneapolis, grandchildren Ryan Lee, Kaitlin (Mike) Pavlich, Chloe (Kyle) Heinecke, and Derick (fiancé Sydney Cernohous) Hansen, great-grandchildren Mataya, Mya, Rylee, Ayla, Olivia, and Amelia, and great-great grandchild, Elijah. Joan is also survived by siblings Dorothy Kaiser, Don (Jan) Kuechler, and Ken (Diane) Kuechler, her many nieces and nephews, and hundreds of her former students.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ruth (Frank) Friebe and Jean Kuechler, brother Bill (Roberta) Kuechler, and great-grandson Brody Pavlich.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E Division Street, River Falls, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/joan-hansen-06-27-2023/. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 4-8 pm with a prayer and memory sharing service at 7:30 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 805 E Division Street, River Falls, WI and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be at a later date in St. Anne’s Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
