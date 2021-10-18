Joan Madsen

Joan Madsen age 81 of River Falls passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry “Razz” and Laura Schullo; brother, Jim (and wife, Wanda) Schullo. Joan is survived by her husband, Gerald Madsen; daughters, Julie (Dave) Melin of Grantburg and Patty (Doug) Nelson of Cushing; grandchildren, Tara (Aaron) Littlefield, Nathan (Kelsey) Melin, Hannah Melin, Connor Nelson and Lyndsey Nelson; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Chuck) Johnson; sister-in-law, Jeanine Hanson; brother-in-law, Bob (Thelka) Madsen; many nieces, nephews; and special daughter, Dawn Friedrich. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Bridget Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

