JoAnn McKenzie

JoAnn Elizabeth McKenzie, age 79 of Roberts, formerly of Houlton, passed away June 23, 2021 at The Deerfield Gables in New Richmond.
JoAnn was born November 19, 1941 in Duluth, MN to James and Jean (Ronning) Larsen. She grew up in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul, and graduated from Monroe High Schools in 1959. JoAnn was united in marriage to Wayne McKenzie on February 1, 1964, in St. Paul, MN, and the couple was blessed with three children. The family resided in Houlton, WI, where JoAnn and Wayne would stay for 40 years before relocating to Roberts. JoAnn worked as a teller at First National Bank in Hudson before becoming a Tax Clerk with Washington County.
JoAnn loved her family and truly relished spending time with her grandchildren; cherishing all the moments and memories they had together. She was fond of traveling, and especially enjoyed visits to Mexico. JoAnn and Wayne loved spending time at their cabin in Luck, WI with regular visits from family and friends. When she was at home, JoAnn passed the time with sewing projects, including blankets for all her beloved grandchildren.
JoAnn will remain in the hearts of her children, Cheryl (Jeff) Olsen of Stillwater, MN, Scott McKenzie of Portland, OR, and Jerry (Tammy) McKenzie of Hudson; grandchildren, Meghan (Trevor) Olsen-Trombley of South St. Paul, MN, Lauren and Ryan Olsen of Stillwater, MN; Max and Rachel McKenzie of Hudson, Kaitlyn (Konnor) Merchak of Hudson; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents, James and Jean Larsen; and brother, Thomas Larsen.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a short prayer service at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21st, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S, 11th St., Hudson, WI. JoAnn’s family would like to graciously thank the staff at The Deerfield for their love and kindness while providing wonderful care and support.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
