Joanne Rae Whiterabbit, age 59, of Hudson, WI passed away on August 27, 2023, at her home with family by her side. Joanne was born on August 30, 1963, to parents Ronald and Roberta Whiterabbit. She was a cheerleader at Blaine Senior High (’81) attended Augsburg College and graduated with a degree in business management.
She worked as Executive Director of for The Minnesota American Indian Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. Joanne was involved with nonprofits and sat on numerous boards across the American Indian Community. She was one of the most kind, generous, and hilarious people you would ever meet. Her favorite pass times were listening to tunes while boating on the St. Croix River, meeting up with friends at Barkers, pull-tabbing, and watching the Vikings. Her love for her children was one of a kind and she would do anything for them.
She will remain in the hearts of her children Ron and Jae Whiterabbit. Her aunt Charlene Steele, Uncle’s Byron and Dwight Steele, Uncle Forrest (Kathyleen) and Forrest Whiterabbit Jr. Aunt Elaine (Robert), Sharyn (James) Whiterabbit Noonan. Uncle Harvey Helgemo, Cousins Wendy Helgemo and Heidi, Adalina and Dalia Tucker. Nephew Morgan Whiterabbit. Her brother Chad (Nichole) and their children, Lauren, Ryan, Coltan Whiterabbit. Her best friend, Colleen Warner, and Ron Grubner.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ronald (Sharen) and Roberta; sister Renee; Grandparents Murray (Val), Mitchell (Camille), Whiterabbit. Grandparents August (Helen) Wiecki. Aunts Marlene Helgemo and Sharyn Whiterabbit.
A memorial gathering for Joanne will be held on August 30, 2023, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Memorials are preferred to The Minnesota American Indian Chamber of Commerce.
