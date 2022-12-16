JoAnne V. Janse

JoAnne Veronica Janse, 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022. JoAnne was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 24, 1931 to Alexander and Veronica (Pawlak) Galas. In 1950, she graduated from High School. Having lost her mother around this time, she stayed with her father to help him and her younger brother, Jerry. Not soon after, she met and fell in love with Thomas Janse. The couple were married at Holy Cross Catholic Church on September 27, 1958 in NE Minneapolis. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
JoAnne and Tom moved to the Hudson community in 1966. JoAnne was a nurturing mother, understanding confidant, and fantastic cook. She was known in the family for her famous vegetable soup, seasonal mocha bars, and various delicious hotdishes. She loved her children fiercely, providing more than they could have asked for. JoAnne’s friendships were sincere and lifelong. She played in a bridge club for many years. JoAnne and Tom had a very close knit group of friends “The Card Club” who would often come to their house. Her luck paid off playing BINGO, penny slots, and the marble game that Tom made for her. She enjoyed life! JoAnne was proud of her children and absolutely loved being a grandmother. She spent as much time as possible watching them at swim meets, ski races, dance recitals, sporting events, and many Grandparents’ Days at school. Family was everything to her! She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life and peaceful soul. JoAnne will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joanne is survived by her brother, Jerry (Kathee) Galas; sister-in-law, Cheri Galas; children: MaryJo (John) Schwabe, Nancy (Todd) Pulkrabek, Daniel (Chris) Janse, Susan (Pete) Hancuh; grandchildren, Ben (Kelly), Emily (Pat), Olivia, Nick, Jessica, Molly; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Jack & brother-in-law, Mike Janse. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; her parents, her brother Ray Galas and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Janse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on January 6th, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, WI, with a public visitation 1 hour prior at the church. The Service will be live streamed on the St Patrick’s Churches Facebook page. Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 520 S. 11th St, Hudson, WI, 54016, 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the family or St. Patrick’s Church.
