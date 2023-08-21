John Allen Harrison

John Allen Harrison, age 80, died Friday August 18, 2023, at Hudson Hospital. John was born May 8, 1943, in Alexandria, Indiana to Lester and Ethel (Dunham) Harrison and raised in Orestes, Indiana. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1961. John attended Purdue University on a full scholarship and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked one year at General Motors before being drafted into the army. Two years later he began a long career at 3M.

Since retirement he kept busy establishing a small vineyard, making wine. He was also a very talented woodworker and carver.

John’s pride and joy was always his family. He shared a daily text at the end of each day with each of his children and always made sure to know about the weather where they each were. He also enjoyed gardening, his family pets and growing bonsai trees.

John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Susan, three children: Rebecca H. Peter H. (Erin), & Jaime (Brad) Runeberg; five grandchildren Olivia, Isaac, Elliot, Katelynn & Abby.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Gathering will be held at 1-3 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11 St. Hudson. Private Family Ceremony to follow. Memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.

