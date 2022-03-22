Jan. 27, 1947 - March 20, 2022
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. - John Fern, 75, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, March 20, in Mala Strana Assisted Living from a cancerous brain tumor.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 25, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeland, Minn. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
