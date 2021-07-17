John G. Cremeans Jr.

John Gilbert Cremeans, Jr., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Woodland Hills in Hudson, WI, with his daughter & son-in-law by his side. His last few years had become more challenging with Parkinson’s but he accepted it all with grace. His beloved wife Joyce took good care of him; we know we were blessed with extra time with him because of it. John is survived by his wife Joyce Cremeans, sons John (Kelli) & Scott (Kathy) Cremeans, daughter Sandra Cremeans (Todd Nelson), step daughters Anne (Jeff) Johnston & Mary Wahlquist (John Boblett), grandchildren John Cremeans, Alec Cremeans, Ashley Cremeans, Aidan Cremeans, step-grandchild Josh Howie (Jamie), step great granddaughters Remi & Sydney Howie, sisters Juanita (Bob) Miller & Doris Jean Cowgill, Sister-in-laws Thelma (George) Cremeans & Theresa (Ted) Cremeans, many beloved nieces and nephews, & mother of his children Shirley Fay Kopp. John is preceded in death by parents John & Gladys Cremeans, brothers George & Ted Cremeans, & granddaughter Abbey Marie Cremeans.
A Memorial Service for John & Joyce Cremeans will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 3:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond, Wisconsin with a visitation starting at 2:00PM. Everyone is welcome to share a memory or story during the service. A graveside service will follow the memorial in New Richmond Cemetery. This with be a double memorial service for John and Joyce. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
